The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 831 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pocatello

Airport, or near American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall

Townsite, Rockford, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pingree and Pocatello

Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.