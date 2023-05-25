At 851 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield, or

7 miles northeast of American Falls Reservoir, moving north at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern American Falls Reservoir, Pingree and Rockford.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.