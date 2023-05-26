The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…

Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 337 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 18 miles west of Aberdeen to 17 miles northeast of

Minidoka to 14 miles north of Cold Water Rest Area, and are nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pilar Butte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.