This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Power and east central Cassia Counties. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Cold Water Rest Area, or 18 miles southeast of Lake Walcott, moving northeast at 5 mph.

