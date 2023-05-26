Locations impacted include… Coxs Well Airport. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 442 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles east of Craters Of The Moon to 22 miles northwest of Aberdeen, moving north at 15 mph.

