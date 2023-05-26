At 442 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 13 miles east of Craters Of The Moon to 22 miles
northwest of Aberdeen, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Coxs Well Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
