The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 512 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Southwest Inl, or 9 miles southeast of Arco, moving north at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southwest Inl and Butte City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.