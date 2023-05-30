The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

East central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, or 9 miles southwest of Pocatello, moving east

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Portneuf Gap.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.