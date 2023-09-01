The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashton,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ashton, Marysville, Drummond, Ponds Lodge, Last Chance, Island Park

Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls

State Park, and Harriman State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.