At 631 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Swanlake, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet. This storm has a history of

producing 50 to 60 mph winds.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Downey, Arimo, Cherry

Creek Rest Area, Virginia, Clifton, Oxford, Niter, and Malad Pass.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.