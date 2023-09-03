At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Swanlake,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing 50

to 60 mph winds.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Swanlake, Oxford, and Niter.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.