Hot thunderstorms and heavy outflow winds are zipping across our backyard tonight. Gusts of 60mph measured, making this a severe thunderstorm event inside the yellow box. Hail, lightning, and gusty winds are what you need to look out for.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather
