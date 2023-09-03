The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern counties of Idaho and the western counties of Wyoming. A thunderstorm watch means severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. A Flood Watch has also been issued through Monday.
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
SUN SEP 3 2023
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 665 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN FREMONT JEFFERSON
MADISON ONEIDA POWER
TETON
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Big Lost
Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church
Wilderness, Lost River Range, Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley
Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In eastern
Idaho, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands. In south central Idaho,
Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds. In southeast Idaho,
Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
* WHEN…From noon MDT today through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be capable of
producing very heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison.
* WHEN…Until 515 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Idaho Falls, Rigby, Goshen, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley,
Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Firth, Lewisville, Basalt and
Heise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.