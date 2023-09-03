The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern counties of Idaho and the western counties of Wyoming. A thunderstorm watch means severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. A Flood Watch has also been issued through Monday.

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

SUN SEP 3 2023



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 665 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE



BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM

BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA

FRANKLIN FREMONT JEFFERSON

MADISON ONEIDA POWER

TETON

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…



* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.



* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast

Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Big Lost

Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church

Wilderness, Lost River Range, Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley

Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In eastern

Idaho, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands. In south central Idaho,

Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds. In southeast Idaho,

Arco/Mud Lake Desert.



* WHEN…From noon MDT today through late tonight.



* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains

and ditches may become clogged with debris.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be capable of

producing very heavy rainfall.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON…



* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.



* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

counties, Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison.



* WHEN…Until 515 PM MDT.



* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Idaho Falls, Rigby, Goshen, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley,

Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Firth, Lewisville, Basalt and

Heise.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.



Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.