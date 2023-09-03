The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the eastern counties of Idaho and the western counties of Wyoming. A thunderstorm watch means severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. A Flood Watch has also been issued through Monday. 

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 
SUN SEP 3 2023 
 
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 665 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT 
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS 
IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE 
 
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM 
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA 
FRANKLIN FREMONT JEFFERSON 
MADISON ONEIDA POWER 
TETON

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… 
 
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be 
possible. 
 
* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast 
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Big Lost 
Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church 
Wilderness, Lost River Range, Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley 
Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In eastern 
Idaho, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands. In south central Idaho, 
Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds. In southeast Idaho, 
Arco/Mud Lake Desert. 
 
* WHEN…From noon MDT today through late tonight. 
 
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, 
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. 
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains 
and ditches may become clogged with debris. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… 
– Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be capable of 
producing very heavy rainfall. 
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood 
 
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… 
 
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action 
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. 

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON… 
 
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive 
rainfall is expected. 
 
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following 
counties, Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison. 
 
* WHEN…Until 515 PM MDT. 
 
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. 
Water over roadways. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… 
– At 205 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to 
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream 
flooding. 
– Some locations that will experience flooding include… 
Idaho Falls, Rigby, Goshen, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, 
Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Firth, Lewisville, Basalt and 
Heise. 
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood 
 
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… 
 
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood 
deaths occur in vehicles. 
 
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law 
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National 
Weather Service when you can do so safely. 