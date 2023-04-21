SHELLEY, IDAHO (KIFI) – The Oxbow Sewer Plant located just to the west of Shelley has received it’s funds to be able to expand in the next few years.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality gave just over $4.5 million to the Eastern Idaho Sewer District. The Idaho DEQ received all these funds as a part of the ARPA grants and is spreading theses grants to 14 different water projects across the state.

The sewer plants needs to expand. In the last year, it has been determined that the Oxbow Sewer Plant is losing more and more room through their facility. They are not at capacity, but are quickly reaching it.

So, the sewer plant is hoping that this project will increase the capacity by double the connections within it.

The project all starts this coming July. Phase 1 should be completed by the end of 2024 and the final phase 2 should be completed by the start of 2026.