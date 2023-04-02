ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A judge has dismissed a sex abuse case against former acting Alaska Attorney General Clyde “Ed” Sniffen, citing the statute of limitations in place when the alleged abused happened over 30 years ago. The Anchorage Daily News reports the case was thrown out on Friday. It involved allegations that Sniffen sexually abused a then-17-year-old student in 1991 when he was 27 and the alleged victim’s coach at her Anchorage high school. Alaska does not currently have a statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors, but in 1991 there was a five-year limit on bringing such charges. Sniffen had pleaded not guilty. The alleged victim called the ruling disappointing.

