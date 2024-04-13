SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California Marine accused of having sex with a missing 14-year-old girl found in his Camp Pendleton barracks room last summer no longer faces sex crimes charges. Military officials say that as part of a plea deal, Pfc. Avery Rosario pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of restriction for leaving the base without permission. He was sentenced to time served and will leave the Marines. Rosario had faced charges alleging sexual assault after he was arrested June 28 when the missing girl was discovered in his room. His attorney maintained Rosario thought the girl was an adult. She was returned to her family.

