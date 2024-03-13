ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The shakeup of Walt Disney World’s governing district more than a year after it was taken over by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees continues with the departure of its board chairman. Martin Garcia’s departure as chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is coming a week after the district’s administrator left. Glen Gilzean has accepted an appointment by DeSantis as interim elections supervisor in Orange County. The district takeover was sparked by a fight between DeSantis and Disney in 2022 after the company publicly opposed a state law that critics have called “Don’t Say Gay.” The law banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

