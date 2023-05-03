ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Audrey Barattiero, a former friend of Lori Vallow-Daybell’s and former follower of Chad Daybell, was first to testify in court on Wednesday. Her emotions seemed to be high as she cried multiple times during her testimony.

In February 2019, Chad had asked Barattiero to be Lori’s friend. She also said around this same time Chad told her, “He had been told by a deceased relative that she (Tammy) would die before the age of 50.”

Barattiero testifies teachings about ‘zombies’ and ‘castings’ came from Lori, not Chad. She had been part of casting out Charles Vallow’s spirit and almost Tammy’s. At the time, she says, she didn’t know what she was apart of. “She (Lori) brought up all this stiff about zombies… I had never heard of that before,” Barattiero said.

Barattiero spent time with Lori in Arizona, Utah, Missouri, Hawaii and Idaho. Lori stayed at Barattiero’s house during her visit to Missouri.

In October 2019, Barattiero went to Hawaii with Lori and Melani Boudreaux (now Pawlowski). She describes the trip saying, “it was very uncomfortable… Melani was having a hard time and she needed a friend, and I said ‘I can be a friend.'”

Barattiero ended up going to Idaho with Melani after the trip. “I have a good heart and I didn’t want Melani to be alone because she was going through a hard time,” she said.

While in Idaho, Barattiero testified she told Lori she wanted to go home. As she was going upstairs to pack her bags, she says, Lori flipped a switch. “As soon as I turned to go upstairs,” Barattiero says, “she started laughing… She (Lori) said, ‘You’re so naive and too trusting, you’re like a little child.”

Barattiero says she was scared as Lori started making threats. “Then she threatened to kill me,” Barattiero said, “She said that she would cut me up and wasn’t in the mental place to do it, but would get herself in a place to do it. There would be bleach and something about trash bags. She said she would bury me where no one would find me.”

In recross-examination, Lori’s Attorney Jim Archibald seemed to get upset asking Barattiero why she didn’t mention anything about the threat in front of the grand jury. Barattiero says she didn’t say anything before because she was scared. Archibald asked, “You want the jury to believe that you didn’t make this last crap up?” Barattiero responds saying, “I did not make this up.”

