By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — An East Coast convenience chain is offering gas at a patriotic price for one day only.

Sheetz will be selling gas for $1.776 on the Fourth of July, a nod to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. The promotion began at 12:01 a.m. ET Tuesday and means drivers could save 50% on the typical pump price.

It’ll last all day, or at least as long as the gas lasts. Regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades all fall under the promotion. The deal doesn’t apply to diesel or Ethanol Free fuel.

Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, said in a statement that he hopes this discount “helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July.”

The record-setting 43.2 million Americans traveling for the holiday this year are already paying much less for gas compared to last year. The national average for regular gasoline dropped to $3.55 a gallon last Thursday, according to AAA, compared to $4.87 a gallon a year ago.

The national average dipped even more to $3.53 a gallon on July Fourth.

“This is terrific. Gasoline prices are a leading economic indicator for many Americans,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, last week.

Last November, Sheetz reduced the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon at limited stores during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Sheetz has more than 675 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.