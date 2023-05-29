IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Sunday at approximately 10:56 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on South Yellowstone Highway just south of West 65th South, in Bonneville County.
A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving northbound in a Ford Explorer, and a 37-year-old Shelley man was driving southbound in a Nissan Murano.
The Ford crossed the center line and impacted the Nissan head-on. The Ford came to rest on the southbound right shoulder and the Nissan in the northbound lane of travel.
A ground ambulance transported the 19-year-old to a local hospital.
The 37-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Both directions of travel were blocked for approximately four hours.
This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.