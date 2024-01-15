IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shelley Russets stayed hot Monday night in Idaho Falls, as they defeated the Skyline Grizz 74-59 to improve to 16-0 on the season.
The defending 4A state runners-up were in a close matchup with the Grizz at halftime, bu Shelley ran away with it in the second half for the 15-point win.
Brinley Cannon dominated for the Russets in the victory, as the BYU commit scored a game-leading 34 points.
Next up, Shelley hosts Blackfoot Wednesday while Skyline heads across town to Idaho Falls. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
