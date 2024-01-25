IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three local squads have the lead in their respective classes in the final week of the girls basketball regular season.
Shelley (4A) and Teton (3A) keep their first place positions while Grace (1AD1) ascends to the top this week to make it a trifecta of East Idaho teams leading the polls.
Also of note, Rigby (5A) stays locked in third place in its class along with Pocatello (4A). Plus, Snake River, Sugar-Salem, and South Fremont rounded out the 3A poll from third to fifth.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.