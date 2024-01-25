IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three local squads have the lead in their respective classes in the final week of the girls basketball regular season.

Shelley (4A) and Teton (3A) keep their first place positions while Grace (1AD1) ascends to the top this week to make it a trifecta of East Idaho teams leading the polls.

Also of note, Rigby (5A) stays locked in third place in its class along with Pocatello (4A). Plus, Snake River, Sugar-Salem, and South Fremont rounded out the 3A poll from third to fifth.