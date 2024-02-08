IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The final statewide media polls before next week’s girls basketball state tournaments say one thing, East Idaho teams are here to win this season. Local teams lead three of the six polls across the Gem State.

The unbeaten Shelley Russets have the unanimous lead in 4A, as they have all season long.

In 3A, the Teton Timberwolves have only suffered one defeat, and that is more good enough to be the unanimous leaders of their class.

And in 1AD1, the Grace Grizzlies stay on top with an 18-3 record coming into Thursday’s games.

In all, 11 local teams received statewide recognition in the final polls of the season.

Sports Line will have full coverage next week from the girls basketball state tournaments in the Boise area.