IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 4A High Country tournament runs through Shelley after the Russets clinched the top seed in the district tournament with a 74-56 win over Skyline Thursday night.

Shelley took control early and kept it rolling in the second half, with Mia Williams and Brinley Cannon in particular going to work in the paint.

The Russets ultimately pulled out the 18-point victory to complete a 9-1 conference slate.

Next up, the 4A High Country tournament begins next week for both Shelley and Skyline.