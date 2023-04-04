SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Shelley senior Anthony Hackman signed to wrestle on Monday with William Penn University, an NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

During his senior season, Hackman wrestled in the 195 pound division and was able to place in state for the first time.

After the state tournament, Hackman says he was ready to be a Statesman.

“My final decision for going there was after state,” Hackman said. “I took fifth there, which I thought I could do better. And there was another potential chance, and I didn’t want that to be my max, and I wanted to keep pushing myself.