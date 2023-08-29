MESSAGE RELAYED ON BEHALF OF TETON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

08/29/2023 10:00 p.m. – The SHELTER IN PLACE remains in effect for the Spring Gulch Rd area. Officers are currently out with a gunman on Spring Gulch Rd. Teton County Sheriff’s Office understands that this is a stressful situation for the community and thanks the public for their patience as they work to bring this situation to a safe resolution.

08/29/2023 09:04 p.m. – Those in the area of Spring Gulch Rd between Highway 22 and Sagebrush must SHELTER IN PLACE NOW. There is an active shooter in the area. Go indoors, stay away from windows, and stay tuned for updates. Updates will be sent as more info is available.

08/29/2023 8:46 p.m. – Teton County Sheriff’s Office has closed Spring Gulch Rd from Highway 22 to Sagebrush Dr due to ongoing law enforcement activity. Travelers avoid the area of Spring Gulch Rd until further notice and use N Highway 89 as a detour. At this time there is no danger to the general public in the area. Updates will be sent as more information is available.

Instructions:

Travelers avoid Spring Gulch Rd. Travelers may use N Highway 89 as a detour until further notice. Those in the area of Spring Gulch should remain indoors and shelter in place until further notice.