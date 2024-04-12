WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say they believe they’ve found the body of a South Florida woman who was taken in a carjacking. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma says 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias was attacked and kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday afternoon at an intersection northeast of Orlando. Investigators found what they believe was the Homestead woman’s burning SUV with her body inside less than two hours later in a rural area of Osceola County, just south of Orlando. Investigators will use dental records and DNA to confirm the identity. Lemma says investigators believe Guerrero De Aguasvias was targeted by the occupants of the Acura, but they don’t have a motive for the carjacking.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.