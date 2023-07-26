PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot while trying to detain a person at an apartment complex in a southwestern Portland, Oregon, suburb, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were serving a civil eviction at the apartments in Tualatin, Oregon. Deputies told dispatchers they were attempting to detain a person when that person opened fire on them, according to a statement from the office.

The shot deputy was taken to a hospital, the office said. The deputy was listed in critical condition.

Other details, including whether the deputies returned fire, were not immediately available.

Authorities asked people to stay out of the area as law enforcement agencies responded to the scene with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team.