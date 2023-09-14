By Julia Varnier

Click here for updates on this story

YORK COUNTY, Virginia (WTKR) — A woman is charged in relation to the death of an infant and dog after they were both left inside a hot car, according to Sheriff Montgomery with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Montgomery released information regarding the arrest of 40-year-old Kristen Graham, stating that she was involved in the death of 11-month-old Myrical Wicker and a dog on September 12. A press conference was held on Wednesday, where details in the investigation were released.

Court records show that Graham was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty in the case.

According to Sheriff Montgomery, on the morning of Sept. 12, Graham received a phone call from a friend in Newport News asking her to bring her a pack of cigarettes. Her friend was said to have been taking care of an elderly woman, and could not leave the home to get them herself.

Graham then drove to Newport News to bring the cigarettes and some apple juice to her friend as the infant and a small dog rode along with her, the Sheriff explained.

Graham returned home to 3600 block Seaford Rd. in York Co. a few hours later where, and according to officials, Graham rolled up the windows in her car and left the dog and child inside.

Sheriff Montgomery believes she left them in the car for roughly six hours and then found the infant and dog deceased after she was woken up by a phone call later that afternoon.

Court documents show 80-year-old Paul Kudlaty brought the deceased infant to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in a trash bag. Kudlaty is not facing charges, according to the sheriff. Deputies were notified shortly after and responded to the home on Seaford Rd., where they located the deceased dog in a bathtub.

Graham told officials she has no recollection of the events that took place leading up to the infant and dog’s death beyond pulling into the driveway and turning off the vehicle, according to an arrest warrants. The warrant also detailed that Graham told officials she had taken Gabapentin, a pain medication, before leaving to head to Newport News.

The sheriff said the case was a tough one for his department.

“Anytime you investigate the death of a child it’s devastating to the investigators and the law enforcement people who have to be involved with that,” said Sheriff Montgomery. “We have children ourselves and I can tell you that we all go home and hug our kids and grand kids a little tighter after something like this happens.”

Officials are waiting for the autopsy results and more to determine if charges could be upgraded to homicide.

According to details on kidsandcars.org, this is at least the 26th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year and the 2nd in Virginia.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



