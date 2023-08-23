By Nick Sloan

CLINTON COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — A 78-year-old driver from Edgerton, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Tuesday, reaching speeds of up to 113 MPH.

The incident occurred on 33 Highway just outside of Holt and concluded in Lathrop.

It all began when a deputy from the Clinton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office clocked the driver going 72 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

However, the driver evaded the deputy.

The suspect’s vehicle reached speeds of 113 MPH on county roads. Once inside the city limits of Lathrop, speeds still exceeded 80 MPH.

The driver, who remains in custody on a 24-hour hold, told authorities he was “too old for this (expletive)” after the pursuit ended.

No formal charges have been filed yet.

