Daily lives are noisier than ever, and many travelers are seeking relief in silence. Or as close as they can get to it. Quiet travel is a trend, from serene nature retreats to silent walking, or maybe just the soothing soundtracks of nature on your headphones. For many people, quiet travel can be a shift toward introspection. It’s about a deeper connection with where we are both literally and figuratively. You might even feel healthier. Some retreats pull you into wild places to listen to nature. One promises self-care through darkness, digital detox and a healthy diet. Yet another drops you in a remote location for a solo trek.

