By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

Ingemar Stenmark’s unbreakable skiing record just got matched by Mikaela Shiffrin. The American won a giant slalom to equal the Swedish great’s record of 86 World Cup victories set more than three decades ago. Shiffrin got to 86 wins in just under 12 years from her World Cup debut in 2011. Stenmark needed more than 15 years to set the mark. The Swede earned all his victories in slalom and giant slalom. Shiffrin has won races in six different disciplines. Stenmark thinks Shiffrin “can win more than 100” races. Shiffrin says Stenmark “set the standard for what ski racing has become.”