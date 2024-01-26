CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup women’s downhill. Shiffrin’s arms were flailing as she landed in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy. The American slammed into the net at high speed and rebounded back onto the snow. Medics tended to Shiffrin immediately and she eventually got up and limped away for more care. Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup wins.

