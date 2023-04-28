POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeast Idaho is partnering with the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 for a shoe drive for their head start program.

Their goal is to provide a brand new pair of shoes for every Head Start student in District 25.

They are currently halfway to their goal, but still need to collect 80 additional pairs of shoes by May 9.

“In our Head Start program, we work with families with limited income and children ages 3 to 5,” said coordinator Cathy Lozmack. “For many of those families, the children are not accustomed to getting new items, especially things like coats and now shoes. They’re used to hand-me-downs that may not be in the best condition. And so this was an opportunity to link up again with United Way and help get new shoes, which are much needed for our little kids as we’re going into the warmer months.”

If you would like to give shoes or money to the cause, you can bring your donation to the United Way building at 101 N Main Street in Pocatello.

It is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.