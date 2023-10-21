NEW YORK (AP) — A shooter who ambushed police in New York City twice in 12 hours, wounding two officers, has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison. Robert Williams pleaded guilty last month to two counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the February 2020 shootings in the Bronx. He told the court Friday that he wasn’t trying to kill anyone. Bronx Judge Ralph Fabrizio told Williams that his actions were inexcusable. Prosecutors say Williams fired into a marked police van after asking officers for directions. About 12 hours later, he walked into a police station and opened fire. The officers survived.

