CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a shooter killed a state security guard in the lobby of New Hampshire’s psychiatric hospital and then was fatally shot by a state trooper. Authorities say 63-year-old Bradley Haas was killed Friday as he guarded the lobby entrance. The hospital is the state’s only psychiatric hospital, located near the state’s capital city. The name of the gunman and details of the shooting haven’t been released but authorities planned to provide an update on the investigation Saturday morning. Authorities say all patients at the psychiatric hospital were safe, and the state trooper who killed the shooter was not wounded.

