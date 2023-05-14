YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a neighborhood gathering in Arizona has left two people dead and five wounded. Yuma police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, and that the motive is unclear. No suspects have been arrested but police say there is no current threat to the community. Police say two men ages 19 and 20 were pronounced dead at Yuma hospitals and a 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four boys ranging in age from 15 to 19 were being treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

