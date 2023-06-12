ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others. The Antioch Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say there were seven victims after multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party in the city about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco. The 18-year-old woman was died at an area hospital. Victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women. Police say some of the victims transported themselves to hospitals after people panicked and fled during the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

