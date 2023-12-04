ORCHARDS, Wash. (AP) — A news report says five people have been killed in a shooting at a Washington state home where police say the deceased included the suspected shooter. KGW8-TV reports the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says officers found the bodies inside a home in Orchards, Washington, following a call around 1 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office says a family member received a text message from a person at the home saying they had harmed people there. KGW8 reports the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team responded due to the threat of a firearm and entered the home with emergency medical personnel, but all five adults inside were dead. The station reports that the sheriff’s office says the deaths in the community about 18 miles north of Portland, Oregon, appeared to be a murder-suicide.

