GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Police say five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival. The Grant Count Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles east of Seattle. The sheriff’s office says a suspect was taken into custody after five victims suffered gunshot wounds. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available. Police say a concert in the area was going ahead as planned. KREM-TV reports the organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival posted a tweet telling concertgoers there was no danger.

