FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s time to crank up the volume and hit the gas as we bring together the most impressive collection of cars and the hottest lineup of performers for an epic show.

The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel invites the surrounding community to join in the return of the 5th Annual Car Show on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the old casino parking lot. The annual car show was paused for a few years due to concerns for public health. Now in 2023, officials want to bring it back bigger and better than in previous years.

Not only with there be the usual competition with cash prizes and trophies, but they will have activities for the whole family, such as “The Largest Inflatable Attraction in the Western United States,” local popular food trucks, and vendors. After the Car Show, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Twista, and Travis Porter will perform live on stage at our outdoor concert venue.

Car show admission is free. Information about participating in the car show and purchasing concert tickets can be found in the event details HERE.