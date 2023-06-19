FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Former late-night television host Jay Leno is set to perform his comedy stand-up act live on stage at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel outdoor concert venue on Friday, August 18, 2023.
The concert is set for at 8 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
All other Jay Leno comedy show tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10 a.m.
All event tickets and information can be found HERE.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.