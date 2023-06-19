FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Former late-night television host Jay Leno is set to perform his comedy stand-up act live on stage at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel outdoor concert venue on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The concert is set for at 8 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

All other Jay Leno comedy show tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10 a.m.

All event tickets and information can be found HERE.