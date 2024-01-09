FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Government has been granted safety leave starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday due to severe winter weather conditions.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes public affairs manager Echo Marshall said all Tribal Government offices including the Solid Waste Transfer Stations will be closed the remainder of the day.

Marshall said they plan on resuming normal business hours Wednesday at 8 a.m. pending weather conditions. You can follow the Tribes Facebook Page for updates.