By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Students at Michigan State University were told to shelter in place immediately after shots were fired on campus Monday evening, campus police said.

“There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow,” MSU police tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.