ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a 28-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside a Jewish temple in Albany, New York. The episode took place Thursday afternoon, just hours before the start of Hanukkah. Gov. Kathy Hochul said no one was injured and police said they did not know the man’s motive. Police say the shots were fired outside of Temple Israel just before 2 p.m., and that a suspect was in custody. A call seeking comment was made to the temple. An FBI spokesperson said they were aware of the episode and were assisting as necessary.

