We still have an area of low pressure to our south with moisture working around that low. We’ll see more scattered thunderstorms for Friday and this weekend.

For Thursday night, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. A low around 50°

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Friday. A high temperature in the lower 70’s, with gusty winds.

For Saturday, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.

Sunday, A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high in the lower 70’s.