(KIFI Rigby) – The most beloved ogre in history is ready to make some noise in Rigby, ID this week.

R3 Community Theatre is putting its spin on ‘Shrek The Musical’ this week. The loveable green ogre, along with his valiant steed Donkey, set out on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from a fire breathing dragon, for the dastardly Lord Farquaad. Along the way they encounter a number of iconic fairy tale creatures.

But bringing all of these characters to life is no easy task. Fortunately for theatre fans, first time R3 Community Theatre director, Donna Howard was up for the challenge.

“Probably the biggest challenge was the costumes,” Howard said. “Just trying to get all of the little tricky details together.”

While this is Howard’s first time directing for R3, she does have an impressive resume. Infact, Howard originally applied to be the shows pit director. But the R3 board liked her back round enough to offer her the chance to bring the world of Shrek to life.

After being selected, Howard tells us she was blown away with the talent the Rigby community had to offer.

“I didn’t know what I was walking into,” Howard said. “I haven’t worked with them before and I didn’t know what kind of talent there was here,

“We could of put several people in each role.”

So how does a community garner enough talent to put on a professional quality show? Howard says it help to start kids while they’re young. Something she believes the Rigby community has done quite well. Crediting the Rigby High School drama club and summer children’s theatre programs as a driving force build a strong theatre community.

“They keep the children busy, and they teach them well,” Howard said. “So the children have quite a bit of experience on stage as time goes on because they have those opportunities available to them.”

Anytime you turn a movie into a musical you can expect some new twists, music and in this case some origins you don’t get in the movie.

But the laughs, love and joy you felt the first-time watched Shrek are all there too. Brilliantly performed by a community with a passion for local theatre.

‘Shrek The Musical’ runs Aug. 23 -26. at Rigby High School.

All shows start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and children.