TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be across the valleys with mostly clear conditions across the mountains. Patchy fog is possible for the valleys in the overnight and early morning hours of Monday. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the lower teens and single digits.

TOMORROW: After a foggy morning for the Snake River Plain, we should enjoy mostly sunny and dry conditions for the afternoon. Winds will look to be light between 0-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

LONG TERM: Dry sunshine hangs around with us at least until Friday. Snow showers then come back into the region for next weekend with a few stray snow showers even hitting the mountains on Friday. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph up until Saturday when breezy conditions come in. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30’s throughout the week and heading into next weekend too.