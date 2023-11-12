BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the public interested in opinions of the Idaho Supreme Court can now receive email notifications when those opinions are released.

To sign up for these notifications, use the link posted on the Supreme Court home page or click HERE.

One email will be sent summing up each day’s opinions. No email will be sent on days when no opinions are released.

The archive of published opinions on the Idaho Supreme Court website now goes back 10 years. New opinions are posted when they are released, and earlier opinions are available to peruse at any time (as is an archive of recordings of the Court’s oral arguments through mid-2018).

Opinions of the Court from before mid-2013 are archived in various ways. Requests for records of appellate proceedings from that time can be directed to the Clerk of the Idaho Supreme Court, supremecourtdocuments@idcourts.net or 208-334-2210.