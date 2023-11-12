By Andy Rose, Matt Phillips and Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Southern California drivers may face travel headaches this week after a large storage yard fire over the weekend shut down part of Interstate 10, one of the major traffic routes for downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

A section of I-10, also known as the Santa Monica Freeway, was damaged and remained closed in both directions Sunday near Alameda Street in Los Angeles, a city well known for its traffic congestion issues.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of a fire at a 200-by-200-foot storage yard “with pallets, trailers and vehicles well involved in fire with buildings that were exposed,” Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said at a news conference Sunday.

“Wind pushed the heat and the flames under the freeway, and across the street ignited a secondary storage yard,” Crowley said.

The span of the blaze covered about 80,000 square feet, according to the fire department. More than 160 firefighters responded, Crowley said.

Several vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, but the fire department said they were able to save three nearby commercial buildings.

Much of the fire was extinguished less than three hours into the incident, according to Crowley, who added there were no injuries.

California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Masir told CNN the closed portion of I-10 “will remain closed until further notice, and there is currently no estimated time for reopening.”

Laura Rubio-Cornejo, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, said at a Sunday news conference the closure is expected to create “a significant traffic impact” to the region.

“We know the impact that this fire will have on the surrounding communities as people need to drive to work, school and other activities,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday.

Officials say they are investigating the freeway’s stability as it remains closed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County in response to the fire.

“The state is mobilizing resources and taking steps to ensure any necessary repairs are completed as soon as possible to minimize the impact on those traveling in and around Los Angeles,” Newsom said in a written statement.

