SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley city councilman has been charged with perjury for allegely lying about leaking a grand jury report to the San Francisco 49ers last year that detailed a purportedly unethical relationship between the team and the city council. That’s according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker is accused of providing the secret report titled “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Santa Clara City Council” to the team’s former top spokesperson and a local media outlet in 2022, days ahead of its official release. Becker then allegedly lied about the leak. Becker and the football team did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

